Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's son rushed to hospital on holiday

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's nine-year-old son, Leo, has had an accident that landed him in hospital.

Hilaria posted a carousel of photos from their family's beach getaway on Instagram, sharing that the wellness instructor's family had met up with her after a work trip.

Pictures included little Leo lying on a hospital bed with his forehead being examined, him in a wheelchair, and another of him showing off a cut above his left eyebrow.

Hilaria captioned the post, "Trigger warning: Leo split his forehead open, and we were well taken care of in the hospital. So grateful for the kindness and care."

Sharing news about the rest of the trip, she wrote, "Other than that, it's been beach, together, memories made. I missed them so much it hurt."

Hilaria also shared videos of her family enjoying their time on the beach, including one of her husband, Alec, wading in the ocean.

Hilaria had shared she was going on a work trip earlier in March, noting she was having a hard time being away from her husband and their seven kids - sons Rafael, 10, Leo, Romeo, seven, and Eduardo, five; and daughters Carmen, 12, María Lucía, four, and Ilaria, three.