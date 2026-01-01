Scream 8 confirmed as Scream 7 sets box office record

The eighth instalment of the Scream franchise is already underway.

Deadline reports that Lilla and Nora Zuckerman have been onboarded to write the latest outing of the hit horror franchise.

The sisters most recently worked on the hit TV series Poker Face.

The news about Scream 8 comes amid reports of its predecessor's triumph at the box office. Scream 7 has so far racked up more than $204 million (£154 million) globally, marking the first time a Scream movie has crossed that milestone in its 30-year history.

The film saw the return of stars Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott and Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers, and also starred Isabel May, Anna Camp, Joel McHale and Matthew Lillard.

The question fans are already asking is whether Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox will return to star.

Campbell told People Magazine after the launch of Scream 7 that she felt hopeful about an eighth film if audiences embraced the seventh.

Cox, the only cast member to appear in all seven films, revealed during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that if her character survived the events of the seventh film, she would be more than willing to return for an eighth.

Executive Producer Marianne Maddalena told Variety that Scream 8 will begin filming on an accelerated schedule in autumn 2026.