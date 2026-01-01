Scream 8 in the works

Scream 8 is coming to cinemas.

The horror franchise is being expanded once again with screenwriters being hired to start work on the eighth movie following the huge success of Scream 7, which starred Neve Campbell and became the series' highest grossing installment following its release last year.

Now The Hollywood Reporter has revealed screenwriting sisters Lilla and Nora Zuckerman - the team behind Natasha Lyonne's TV show Poker Face - have been drafted in to come up with a new story for the eighth slasher movie.

It comes after Kevin Williamson has ruled himself out of directing Scream 8.

The 60-year-old filmmaker - who wrote the original 1996 Scream film and the second and fourth movies in the blockbuster horror franchise - returned to co-write and direct Scream 7 but he is planning to take a step back from the series and focus on other things in the near future.

Asked if directing Scream 7 had made him want to direct more Scream films, Kevin told Hello Sydney: "Not Scream, no. I want to direct another film that I had written that is just waiting for me to find the time to direct.

"And right now, I’m working on a couple TV shows that I’m really excited about. So maybe I’ll direct one of those - who knows? For the next Scream, I’ll probably step back and just be a part of the family again.”

While Kevin has "some ideas" for storylines for future Scream movies, he would rather sit back and see what other people have in mind.

Asked about possible themes, he said: “I don’t know. Whoever does it will have to let us know. I have some ideas of where it could go, but I’m anxious to see what another storyteller could do with it. I hope that we get the chance to do it.

"It’s nice to be part of the Scream family. That doesn’t mean I always have to be front and centre. I don’t always have to write or direct.

"Other people can take the reins. I’m excited to see what other storytellers come up with.”

He added of the next Scream movie: "I’m hopeful there will be an 8. No one’s really talking about it yet. We just assume, with the box office, we hope there will be one. But no one’s talking."