Eli Roth's horrifying new film Ice Cream Man set for summer release

Eli Roth's new horror Ice Cream Man will be released this summer.

The latest slasher from the Hostel and Thanksgiving filmmaker is set to drop in August, following the titular villain played by Orphan Black actor Ari Millen.

The movie is set to drop on August 7, following an idyllic summer town descending into madness after an ice cream man sells tasty treats with horrifying results.

As well as Millen, the cast will also include Benjamin Byron Davis - known for his roles in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and video game Red Dead Redemption - alongside Dylan Hawco (Heartland), Kiori Mirza Waldman, Charlie Zeltzer (The Handmaid’s Tale), Sarah Abbott and (The Body).

After working with director Roth in Thanksgiving, Karen Cliche, Shiloh O’Reilly and Charlie Store are all set to appear in the new flick.

The movie will mark Roth's first film under The Horror Section banner after its launch in March 2025.

He is directing from a script he co-wrote with longtime collaborator Noah Belson, while Snoop Dogg is contributing music to the movie.

Roth previously said in a statement: “I couldn’t be more excited about the incredible cast we’ve assembled for Ice Cream Man.

“It’s surreal to see the idea I’ve had for over twenty years come to life – and with this insanely talented cast, we get to deliver a film to horror fans that’s as terrifying as I’ve always imagined.”

He teased that film studios "were too afraid" of his early drafts, which is why it's taken so long to get the movie made.

He added: "Now’s the time to push the envelope farther than I ever have with what I think will be my most terrifying and insane film to date. “Films like Ice Cream Man are what we created The Horror Section for, to make unrated, boundary-pushing theatrical events the horror fans can all scream about for years."