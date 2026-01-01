Supergirl director teases 'dynamic' between David Corenswet and Milly Alcock

David Corenswet's Superman will have an "older-sibling dynamic" with Milly Alcock's Supergirl.

The 32-year-old actor is reprising his role as Clark Kent - AKA Kal-El - for the upcoming DC Studios blockbuster with Alcock, 25, stepping into the title role for the film and director Craig Gillespie has offered a hint of what to expect from their on-screen dynamic.

He told Entertainment Weekly: "Even though they're cousins, you get this almost older-sibling dynamic and that can be adversarial at times.

"He's the gentle guy that wants to reach out and be patient, and she's having to find a way and find herself."

Kal-El came to earth as an infant, while Alcock's Kara Zor-El grew up on Krypton before being sent through space to join her cousin after the planet was destroyed.

Gillespie added: "They have such different upbringings. Superman hasn't gone through trauma.

"He came from a very loving family and was almost groomed to be in this role, whereas Supergirl has been through trauma and the role's kind of being pushed upon her at a later age and she's having to adjust to that."

Alcock first appeared as Supergirl towards the end of last year's Superman movie, and her own film will feature Crosenswet's Superman.

Gillespie revealed the two characters shared the screen on the very first day filming.

He teased: "It was actually our first day out the gate. [Kara] just landed, so she doesn't know English. So she's out of the gate speaking Kryptonian."

The official synopsis for Supergirl - which is slated for release in June - reads: "When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice."

DC Studios chief James Gunn previously likened Supergirl to his Marvel blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy as it does not "religiously" follow its source material, Tom King's 2022 comic book miniseries Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Speaking on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast earlier this year, the 59-year-old filmmaker said: "I think it’s a space fantasy, which is like Guardians in a way, but it’s based on the Tom King book, but it doesn’t follow it religiously, but it has a lot of the core of that there."

He added: "We’re not adapting Woman of Tomorrow religiously. We’re taking elements of it […] The tone and the general approach and the structure are inspired by it, but we are not telling that story."