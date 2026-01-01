Florence Pugh and Finn Cole make relationship Instagram official

Florence Pugh and her boyfriend Finn Cole have made their relationship Instagram official after almost two years of dating.

The Black Widow actress posted a carousel of snaps from the Bulgari Eclettica High-End Collection launch event in Milan, Italy on Tuesday and led with an image of her and the Peaky Blinders actor posing for professional photographs.

In the photo, Florence wore a green strapless dress with a thigh-high slit and a sapphire necklace from the collection, while Finn rocked a brown suit with a black shirt.

The 30-year-old Oscar nominee captioned the post, "Bvlgari with my boys. Milan, I like your late night pizza."

She later edited the caption, joking, "(For those that were upset about me saying I had pizza, I'm sorry if that felt insensitive. I really was just talking about the Italian bread that's graced by God- pizza.)"

The carousel also featured several solo shots of the British star's elegant look and a snap of Florence hugging her manager.

Finn, 30, also debuted the Little Women actress on his Instagram page, sharing a snap of her posing on a seat in her luxurious gown as well as a photo of him and Florence with the jewellery brand's CEO, Laura Burdese.

While this marks the first solo post of the actors as a couple, Finn previously appeared in a large group photo of Florence surrounded by her friends and family at the world premiere of Thunderbolts in London in April 2025.

The pair first sparked dating rumours when they were spotted together at Glastonbury festival in June 2024. She revealed to British Vogue later that year that she was dating someone, but did not identify them.

"We are figuring what we actually are. And I think for the first time, I'm not allowing myself to go on a roller-coaster," she said at the time. "I'm allowing myself to take time to let something evolve and let it be completely real to its core, as opposed to racing into that."

Florence previously dated Scrubs star Zach Braff between 2019 and 2022.