Jim Carrey's ex Jenny McCarthy addresses viral clone conspiracy theory

Jenny McCarthy has weighed in on the viral clone rumours surrounding her ex Jim Carrey following his appearance at the César Awards.

The Bruce Almighty actor accepted an honorary prize at the French awards show in February, and many people took to social media to remark upon his different appearance.

Some Internet users went even further and started a conspiracy theory, claiming that Carrey had been replaced by a clone or someone else was impersonating him at the ceremony.

Weighing in on the viral debate, TV star McCarthy, who dated Carrey from 2005 to 2010, told People that "it was definitely Jim Carrey" who attended the French awards show.

The Masked Singer judge continued, "He looked very happy at that award show. And I was happy for him. That's the first thing I noticed. I said, 'Oh wow, Jim looks really happy.'"

Her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, who joined her for the interview, added, "You know, that's the part that, sadly, people miss. We're so obsessed with how he looks that we didn't consider how happy he looked."

The Truman Show star made a rare public appearance at the French version of the Oscars to accept the honorary César, giving a speech entirely in French.

Gregory Caulier, the general delegate of the awards, called the outlandish impersonation rumours a "non-issue" in a statement to Variety earlier this month.

"Jim Carrey's visit has been planned since this summer. From the outset, he was extremely touched by the Academy's invitation. Eight months of ongoing, constructive discussions. He worked on his speech in French for months, asking me about the exact pronunciation of certain words," Caulier said.

"For me, it's a non-issue. I just remember his generosity, his kindness, his benevolence, his elegance."

A representative for the 64-year-old added in a statement to People, "Jim Carrey attended the César Awards, where he accepted his Honorary César Award."