Rebel Wilson reveals she uses weight-loss injections from 'time to time'

Rebel Wilson has revealed that she has used weight-loss injections for a "little help".

The Pitch Perfect actress took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday and posted a photo of herself wearing a sports bra and running shorts.

"I don't think I'll ever have a bikini body - that's just not me," she wrote in the caption. "But my body has carried me through this life and I am so grateful for it!"

Rebel went on to share that she has been working on her fitness levels of late.

"I'm trying to get in my daily steps, do a Pilates class once or twice a week, some strength training when I can, eat as healthy as I can," the 46-year-old continued. "But let's face it I love sweets so I need those GLP's (sic) from time to time to give a little help."

In addition, Rebel posted a sweet selfie of herself and her three-year-old daughter Royce.

"Being a working Mum, you just try your best! Shout out to everyone trying to be the healthiest versions of themselves while dealing with a LOT," she added.

Back in 2020, Rebel embarked on a "year of health" and shed 80 pounds (36 kilograms).

But after gaining 30 pounds (14 kg) while writing her memoir, Rebel Rising, and directing her first movie, The Deb, the Bridesmaids star opted to try the weight-loss medication Ozempic to help her maintain her slimmed-down physique.

"Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for sweets, so I think those drugs can be good," the Australian actress told The Sunday Times in April 2024.

Rebel and her wife, Ramona Agruma, are currently expecting their second child. Last December, the couple announced that fashion designer Ramona was pregnant with a daughter.