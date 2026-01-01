Tristan Thompson insists mothers of his kids are 'great friends'

Tristan Thompson has claimed that the mothers of his four children are "great friends" following past infidelity drama.

The Canadian basketball player has opened up about his relationships with the three women he shares children with, including ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian.

During an appearance on the latest episode of the Katie Miller Podcast, Thomson claimed that he maintains a positive relationship with all of them, describing the group as being on good terms.

"We're all friends. We're all family," he said. "We all have each other's contact info. We're all in a great place, because I think that's the number one thing."

"At the end of the day - no matter how you chop it up and no matter how you want to put it together - we're all tied together," he continued. "We're all family, and our kids are all siblings. They're going to be in each other's life for a long time."

The 35-year-old added that their arrangement works because everyone involved is focused on what matters most, adding, "It's our little tribe. ... Coparenting (has been) great."

He also noted that communication between them remains strong.

"But what we've learned is that we just want the best for our children," he shared. "It's very easy to coparent when you have the same beliefs that you want best for the kids. Life is life."

Thompson welcomed his first child, Prince, in December 2016, shortly after beginning his relationship with Kardashian and separating from Prince's mother, Jordan Craig.

In 2018, he and Kardashian welcomed their daughter, True. However, shortly before her birth, it emerged that Thompson had cheated on the then-pregnant reality star with multiple women.

Following an on-off relationship, Thompson and Kardashian ended things for good in 2021, after he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. Around the same time, it was revealed that Kardashian was expecting their second child, Tatum, via surrogate.