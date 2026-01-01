Jamie Lee Curtis reveals she is a grandma

Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed she became a grandma in December.

The Freaky Friday star made the announcement on Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson's podcast, IMO.

She spoke about how the new addition to the family arrived just a week after her good friends Rob and Michele Reiner were killed.

"The truth is that the greatest lessons (and) the hardest days ever in my life have been being a parent, and now a grandparent," she said. "My husband and I became grandparents to our eldest daughter and her husband."

"Their baby boy was born in December, and it was a week after Rob and Michele (died), and Rob and Michele are her godparents," the 67-year-old said. "They died on her birthday. My beautiful daughter, who loved them as we all did, managed to be able to metabolise that grief and sadness...(and then) brought their son into this world a week later."

She continued, "(It is an example of) life on life's harshest terms and life on life's most beautiful terms. I never thought I'd have children. I never thought in my wildest dreams I would be a grandma. A granny. I want to be Granny, but it has just been an extraordinary connection."

Curtis is married to Christopher Guest. They are parents to daughters Annie, 39, and Ruby, 30. Annie has been married to Jason Wolf since 2019. Curtis told how Annie gave specific permission for her to speak about her newborn son with Michelle Obama.

"I called my daughter and said, 'You know, I'm about to do this thing, I think it's gonna come up. How would you feel about me talking about it?' It's really thrilling to me that the first time I'm going to say to the universe that I became a granny is here with you, and that she said that I could do it because it was you; because of what you've represented to her and her generation of young women."