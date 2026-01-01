Kelly Ripa reveals cosmetic procedure on her butt: 'Desperate measures'

Kelly Ripa has revealed she had microneedling in an unusual place.

The talk show host opened up about one of her more off-the-wall procedures on her Let's Talk Off Camera podcast.

The 55-year-old was chatting to actor Lukas Gage when she made the confession.

"Oh, wait, you got microneedling?" she asked him. "I did that on my ass cheeks."

When he asked if it gave her the results she wanted, she replied, "I'm going to tell you something ... just as old as before. Desperate times call for desperate measures," she added.

Microneedling is a minimally invasive cosmetic procedure. It uses fine needles to stimulate collagen and elastin production to reduce wrinkles, acne scars, and improve skin texture.

Ripa has previously spoken about using Botox in her armpits. "I used to get Botox just in my armpits to stop from sweating," she said last year. "One day, I said, 'Do you think I should put Botox in my face?' And (the doctor) looked at me and he goes, 'I thought this day would never come.' And I was like 'Oh my God, I needed Botox' ... there's a sweet spot."

She confirmed that she's a "minimalist" when it comes to tweakments. "I do the crow's feet, and I do the neck, and that's it," she has said previously. "I do it now three times a year."