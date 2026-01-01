Zendaya reveals how she knew Tom Holland was 'her person'

Zendaya has revealed how she knew Tom Holland was "her person."

The Spiderman actress spoke about her partner amid speculation that the couple has secretly married.

"I think sometimes, at least in my personal experience, I found that - sometimes people can get nervous around people," she said on the New York Times' Modern Love podcast, "but there's a certain feeling that I was able to experience when I knew that this is my person, because I didn't."

She continued, "I don't feel nervous, I feel really peaceful, and I feel really calm. And feel like, 'Oh, I actually feel more nervous when I'm away from you than when I'm with you.' And that's when I was like, 'Ah, that's a good sign, that's me listening to intuition.'"

The 29-year-old explained how they first met.

"We first met in an audition (for Spider-Man), so I was pretty nervous anyway, but he did make me feel calm just by being a nice person, you know, by making me feel comfortable. Having to do a chemistry read for a big movie like that - it's like, you really want the job and all these kinds of things. And yeah, he was really lovely then."

She stopped short of confirming whether the pair are officially married.

"I just feel like for me there is this level of a parasocial investment in my personal relationship," she said. "I do know that I'm a public person, and so is he, and I'm also aware that we've grown up in front of people and we've done movies where we fall in love with each other, so I really do understand that and I don't want to dismiss that like, 'Stay out of my business' or whatever."

She added, "I try my best to be able to have things for myself and for him as well."