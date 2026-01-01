Comedian Eugene Mirman hospitalised after fiery car crash

Comedian Eugene Mirman has been hospitalised with serious injuries after he was involved in a fiery car crash.

The Bob's Burgers voice actor and Flight of the Conchords alum was pulled from his brand new high-performance electric SUV after crashing the vehicle into an electronic tolling station in Bedford, New Hampshire, causing it to catch fire with Mirman trapped inside.

According to authorities, he was rescued from the vehicle and transported to the hospital "with serious injuries", People magazine reports.

Bedford Toll Plaza is known for having a history of serious vehicular crashes.

No charges have been filed, and the crash remains under investigation.

New Hampshire Governor Kelly Ayotte and a veteran state trooper working as part of her security detail were among those who pulled Mirman to safety through the window of his car.

"Certainly, their actions were heroic in what they did," New Hampshire State Police director Colonel Mark B Hall announced in a statement. "Without hesitation, they put themselves in danger to render aid to someone who was in need of it."

Mirman is known for voicing musically gifted middle child Gene Belcher on Bob's Burgers since the animated sitcom premiered in 2011.

He also played Eugene in Flight of the Conchords during its two-season run from 2007 to 2009.