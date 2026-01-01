Kylie Jenner started 'weeping' after showing daughter episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Kylie Jenner has recalled how she started "weeping" after showing her eight-year-old daughter an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians for the first time.

During an interview for the Big Bro with Kid Cudi podcast on Wednesday, the make-up mogul shared that she recently screened an early instalment of the popular programme to her eldest child, Stormi Webster.

"Some things I didn't realise were inappropriate, so right when I knew that it was about to start playing, I fast-forwarded through all the inappropriate stuff," she said. "But I showed her a cute scene of a house party that we had and some little things that I knew were fine."

However, Kylie admitted that seeing the footage made her unexpectedly emotional and she ended up "weeping in (her) bed".

"I don't know why that happened to me," the 28-year-old continued. "I was just like, 'Maybe it's my daughter being the same age as I was,' and seeing my family, and (to) be feeling so grateful for all that we built - but also mourning that closeness when we were all living under the same roof. It was very emotional. I didn't know it was gonna hit me like that."

Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired for 20 seasons from 2007 until 2021.

The family, including Kim Kardashian, now fronts the Hulu series, The Kardashians.

Elsewhere in the chat, Kylie noted that Stormi has started asking more questions about her parents and aunts.

"I think now that she's in school, she's asking more questions," she added. "She says some kids are fans of her dad, so I think it's becoming more present in her mind."

Kylie shares Stormi and son Aire, four, with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

The Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur has been dating actor Timothée Chalamet for the past three years.