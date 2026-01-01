Eva Longoria 'cannot wait for the world to see' Kim Kardashian in The Fifth Wheel

Eva Longoria "cannot wait for the world to see" Kim Kardashian in the upcoming comedy movie The Fifth Wheel.

The reality star has been slowly carving out an acting career in the past few years, and she has recently finished filming her first lead movie role in The Fifth Wheel.

Longoria, who directed the film, told People that she can't wait for people to see the film and discover how funny her friend really is.

"Kim is the anchor of the movie," the Desperate Housewives actress explained. "We just had a blast. Kim and I have been friends for 25 years, and when I got the job, she said, 'Oh, thank God Eva knows I'm funny.'"

"And she is - she's so funny. I cannot wait for the world to see how great she is in this movie and hopefully spark more female comedies."

The Fifth Wheel, which Longoria described as a "big, unapologetically R-rated female comedy", also stars Nikki Glaser, Fortune Feimster and Brenda Song as high school best friends who attempt to reconnect during a trip to Las Vegas when a hot outsider, played by Kardashian, crashes their weekend and derails their plans. Will Ferrell and Jack Whitehall also star.

Longoria noted that she and the cast spent three months "laughing nonstop" on the set of the film.

"It's so much fun. We just wrapped after three months of filming. We ended in Vegas. It was a dream job," she shared. "I loved just sitting and talking with them... Every day, we were laughing nonstop."

"It was also really special because we had female writers, producers, cast and a female director," she added. "That's not common, and you could feel it. The set felt different because of it."

Longoria previously made her feature directorial debut in 2023 with the movie Flamin' Hot.

A release date for The Fifth Wheel has not yet been announced.