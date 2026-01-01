Anna Faris was amazed to get Scary Movie return opportunity

Anna Faris was stunned to be asked to return to the Scary Movie franchise by the Wayans brothers.

The 49-year-old actress will reprise her role as Cindy Campbell in Scary Movie – the upcoming sixth film in the parody franchise – and was ecstatic when Shawn and Marlon Wayans told her that another movie was in the pipeline.

Speaking to Variety, Anna recalled: "In February of 2025, he (Marlon Wayans) called me, and he said, 'We're getting the gang back together.' I couldn't believe it. So, for this to happen in this way has been euphoric for me. I've been so sentimental.

"I feel like I'm finally in a place where I could really thank them, where I could tell Keenen (Ivory Wayans), 'You've changed my life.'

"It was so pivotal as opposed to remembering how terrified I was back in those early days. It has been incredible for me. I don't know too many people who get to have this life experience where it's this kind of beautiful reunion. The fact that the audience seems hungry for it, it's thrilling. I did not imagine this for myself."

Anna explained how she received a "great" script for Scary Movie - which will be released in June - but knows that the content is likely to change during the production process.

The What's Your Number? star said: "With the Scary Movies, you do get sent a script, but you know that things are going to change.

"It's always been a collaborative team spirit. You understand that they're going to be changing things, modifying some jokes, adding your own. But the script they sent me before all the details have been ironed out was great."

Anna revealed that she will let her 13-year-old son Jack, whom she has with her former husband Chris Pratt, watch the movie despite its crude humour.

Asked if Jack will be allowed to see the picture, she said: "Yeah. Is that awful? I just feel like it's such a part of it. He was on set. I don't know if I would tell every parent they should let their 13-year-old see it, but I do feel like his situation is a little different."

However, Faris adopted a very different stance when she took her mother to the cinema to see the original Scary Movie film.

She recalled: "When I took my mom to see the first one in the theatres at Lynwood Mall in Washington State, the theatre was packed.

"It was so rowdy, and I sat her on the aisle, and I said, 'You must do as I say. When I say, 'Go to the bathroom', you just get up and go to the bathroom. Don't ask any questions.'"