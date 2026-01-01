Camila Morrone claims Riley Keough 'went through hell' making Daisy Jones & The Six

Camila Morrone has claimed her co-stars Riley Keough and Sam Claflin went through "hell" making their 2023 TV series Daisy Jones & The Six.

The Night Manager actress admitted to People that watching what Keough and Claflin went through as the leads of the show instilled a fear in her about fronting her own series, Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen.

"I saw Riley Keough and Sam Claflin go through hell on Daisy Jones & the Six," the 28-year-old recalled. "They had to sing, and they had to play instruments, and they had to do it millions of times.

"And she had to play a character going through it. I remember looking at her and being like, 'Wow, I'm jealous of your job, but also really scared of that.'"

Based on the novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Daisy Jones & The Six charted the rise and fall of a fictional 1970s band in a documentary style. Morrone played Camila, the wife of Claflin's rock star Billy Dunne, while Keough played the band's lead singer, Daisy Jones.

Morrone remembered looking at Keough and didn't "know if she's going to make it" through the production playing the show's troubled title character.

"She was withered. She was down," Morrone continued, before adding that the 36-year-old was a "real gangster" for getting through it.

However, the former model quickly noted that they "all loved" making the Emmy-nominated show.

"We were so grateful that we did it and it's changed all of our lives," she stated.

Morrone currently stars in the horror miniseries Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, which is now streaming on Netflix.