Kylie Jenner reveals her favourite Timothée Chalamet movies

Kylie Jenner has revealed which of her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet's movies are her favourites.

Giving a rare interview on the debut episode of the Big Bro with Kid Cudi podcast, hosted by Chalamet's good friend, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul lifted the lid briefly on her movie star boyfriend's work.

When asked to name her personal favourites out of the three-time Oscar nominee's filmography, Jenner mentioned 2017's Call Me By Your Name, which shot him to stardom, the Dune franchise, and his portrayal of eccentric chocolatier Willy Wonka in 2023's Wonka.

"That's hard for me because I feel like I really love them all," she shared. "But Call Me By Your Name is pretty perfect. It's just pretty perfect. And I really love the Dunes."

The rapper/actor, real name Scott Mescudi, noted that he and the Marty Supreme star have a tradition of watching his films together at the cinema and incorrectly recalled that Jenner was there when they saw Wonka.

Revealing how many times she's seen the musical fantasy film, Jenner replied, "I mean, I saw it like seven times... But I wasn't there (at Cudi's screening). I wasn't there... I remember when you guys were doing that though. That was fun."

Jenner and Chalamet, who have been dating for around three years, typically keep their relationship private and decline to discuss it in interviews. However, The Kardashians star has supported Chalamet several times on red carpets and at awards shows.

Elsewhere in the interview, the 28-year-old opened up about making her acting debut as a fictionalised version of herself in Charli XCX's mockumentary film The Moment earlier this year.

"It was a childhood dream of mine," she said of acting. "But my life just went a different direction. This last year has just been doing things outside of my comfort zone... I had the best time. I loved it."

"I would totally do more. I think I would thrive (in comedy). I like making people laugh and showing my personality."

Chalamet will conclude his run as Paul Atreides in the Dune franchise in Dune: Part Three, which will hit cinemas in December.