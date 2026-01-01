Lili Reinhart claims male director once told her to 'suck in your stomach' during scene

Lili Reinhart has claimed a male director once told her to "suck in (her) stomach" while shooting a scene.

In a video for Cosmopolitan published this week, the Riverdale actress was asked to recall "one acting note that you took personally".

"Oh, yeah," she began. "When I had a male director come up to me and (quietly) lean over and go, 'Just suck in your stomach a little bit.'"

Lili, who was joined by her Forbidden Fruits co-stars Victoria Pedretti, Alexandra Shipp, and Lola Tung for the interview, was then urged to divulge more details.

Victoria declared, "Oh my God. What is his name? And what is his address?" while Lola jokingly shouted, "Time for a hex! Time for hex!"

However, the Chemical Hearts star declined to name the director in question.

"Tell you later," the 29-year-old teased.

Lili is currently promoting comedy horror Forbidden Fruits, in which she plays Apple.

Directed by Meredith Alloway, the feature is now showing in select U.S. theatres.

Previously, Lili has been open about her experiences with anxiety and body dysmorphia.

In an interview for Self magazine published in January 2025, the actress recalled how she developed an eating disorder while filming season six of Riverdale in 2022.

"I really don't like looking at season six imagery or pictures, because I know that 99 per cent of my thoughts were about my body," she said at the time. "I was a thousand per cent just disassociated through that entire day or scene because my entire inner dialogue is just... 'Your body's changing.'"