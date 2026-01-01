Chuck Norris's family speak out against AI stories following his death

Chuck Norris's family have spoken out against a wave of AI-generated stories circulating online following his death.

The action star's family announced in late March that he had died suddenly at the age of 86.

Nearly two weeks on, his relatives have addressed videos and posts being shared online which they say contain "false" information about the circumstances of his death.

"We are aware that since Chuck's passing, there have been a number of AI-generated videos and posts circulating online that contain false and misleading information regarding the circumstances of his passing, his health history, and who was present," they wrote.

"These claims are entirely untrue," the family continued. "This includes fabricated reports of past medical issues, as well as false narratives surrounding family relationships."

The Walker, Texas Ranger actor's loved ones urged social media users to "not believe or share any information unless it comes directly from the Norris family or an official family representative."

The post concluded, "Thank you for your understanding and for continuing to keep our family in your thoughts and prayers."

In a statement shared on his official Instagram account on 20 March, Norris's loved ones confirmed he had died the previous day.

"It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning," they penned at the time, adding that they would be keeping the "circumstances" around his death private.

Norris, who was also a martial artist, was best known for his roles in 1970s and 1980s action films including The Way of the Dragon, Missing in Action, A Force of One, An Eye for an Eye, Lone Wolf McQuade, The Delta Force and Silent Rage, among many others.