Hailee Steinfeld welcomes first baby

Hailee Steinfeld has welcomed her first child with her husband, Josh Allen.

The Pitch Perfect actress and her American football player husband have announced the arrival of a baby girl.

In the latest edition of her Beau Society newsletter titled "Special delivery", Hailee wrote, "Our baby girl has arrived!!"

"We're feeling incredibly grateful and blessed and savouring these early moments," she continued in her Substack post on Thursday. "Thank you so much for the love and well wishes. Love, Hailee and Josh."

The 29-year-old did not share further details, such as their daughter's name or when exactly she was born.

The couple revealed they were expecting their first child on 12 December. Taking to Instagram at the time, they shared a moving video of Josh kissing Hailee's baby bump as she lifted her jumper adorned with the word "mother".

The happy news comes almost a year after Hailee and Josh, also 29, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in California in May 2025, two years after they began dating in 2023.

Speaking to Bustle in November, Hailee opened up about her relationship with the sports star.

"That inner peace that you have, that rock, that solid, consistent part of your life is indescribable," she gushed at the time. "I literally thank God every day that I found my person, and it's the greatest thing in the world. Life makes sense. Everything makes sense."

The Sinners actress added, "I feel like I am stepping into the version that I've always dreamed of being, having so much to do with being with him."

Hailee missed several events in support of Sinners this awards season - including the Oscars - as she was nearing her due date.