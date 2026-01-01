John Travolta set to unveil long-gestating directorial debut at Cannes Film Festival

John Travolta is set to unveil his long-gestating directorial debut, Propeller One-Way Night Coach, at the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Marking a return to the Croisette with a project decades in the making, the actor, 72, will present the Apple Original film in the non-competitive Cannes Premiere section at the Debussy Theater, ahead of its global debut on Apple TV+ on May 29. The film is an adaptation of John’s children’s book published in 1997 and arrives during what is described as a quieter year for major studios at the festival.

Its inclusion reflects how streamers – with the exception of Netflix – continue to engage with Cannes by screening films out of competition without committing to local theatrical releases.

A Cannes announcement said: “He began flying at just 15 years old, obtained his first pilot’s license at 22, and has since earned numerous certifications: John Travolta is certified to fly Boeing 707s, 737s, and 747s, Bombardier’s Global Express and was the first private pilot to fly an Airbus A380 With over 9,000 flight hours under his belt, the actor has also owned several aircraft for many years and even flew planes in two movies.”

John returns to the festival where he previously appeared as an actor with Pulp Fiction in 1994, She’s So Lovely in 1997 and Primary Colors in 1998.

His new film follows a young aviation enthusiast, Jeff, played by Clark Shotwell, and his mother, played by Kelly Eviston-Quinnett, as they embark on a one-way journey to Hollywood.

The synopsis states: “Between airline meals, charming fight attendants (Ella Bleu Travolta, Olga Hoffmann), unexpected stopovers, larger-than-life passengers, and a thrilling glimpse at first class, the journey unfolds in moments both magical and unexpected, charting the course for the boys future.”

The project is produced by John through JTP Films Inc alongside Jason Berger and Amy Laslett of Kids At Play, with JTP Productions also involved.

The wider festival programme includes the opening night premiere of La Vénus électrique by Pierre Salvadori, while Barbra Streisand and Peter Jackson are set to receive honorary Palme d’Or awards.

Park Chan-wook will preside over the jury, with the official selection due to be announced on April 9.