Cynthia Erivo set to take part in a career-spanning conversation at University of Oxford

Cynthia Erivo is set to take part in a career-spanning conversation at the University of Oxford next month.

The actress, 39, will also receive a new honour and announce funding initiatives for students in the arts at the event.

Cynthia, an Academy Award nominee and current star of Dracula, will appear on May 5 alongside Dr. Stacy L. Smith, founder of the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, for an event titled In Conversation with Cynthia Erivo.

During the event, Cynthia will accept the inaugural Icon Award and unveil two new funding schemes – an eponymous scholarship for the USC School of Dramatic Arts and the Cynthia Erivo Film Bursary for Oxford.

The scholarships are supported by Jason Lee and Yvonne Lee, alongside the USC School of Dramatic Arts and the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, with awardees due to be selected ahead of the autumn 2026 term.

Dr. Stacy L. Smith said: “Cynthia Erivo is a leading voice whose work, advocacy and ethos are resonant and necessary in today’s entertainment industry. Her commitment to supporting the next generation of filmmakers is extraordinary and this event will showcase her unique vision and unbelievable talent.”

The event will take place at the Sohmen Concert Hall within the Stephen A. Schwarzman Centre for the Humanities, a newly opened venue located in the Radcliffe Observatory Quarter.

The discussion forms part of the centre’s wider cultural programming, which aims to bring together artists, academics and the public.

Its executive producer Josie Bamford said: “Cynthia Erivo and Stacy Smith discussing storytelling and entertainment will be a great example of that mission. It is particularly exciting that Oxford students will benefit from interacting with leading artists like Cynthia, and have the chance to apply for this new Film Bursary.

“This will support young people to engage with and pursue the arts, and receive opportunities in the creative industries themselves, regardless of their background.”

Tickets for the event will go on sale to members of the Schwarzman Centre on April 6 at 10am, before being released to the general public on April 13 via the venue’s website.

Cynthia has built an acclaimed career across theatre, film and music, earning Tony, Grammy and Emmy awards.

Known for roles in Harriet and stage performances including The Color Purple, she is recognised for her powerful voice and commanding screen presence.