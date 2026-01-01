Judge dismisses majority of Blake Lively's claims in Justin Baldoni lawsuit

A federal judge has dismissed most of the claims in a sexual harassment lawsuit Blake Lively filed against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

Judge Lewis Liman threw out 10 of 13 claims in Lively's case, including allegations of harassment and defamation, just weeks before the two are set to go to trial.

Liman ruled that Lively could not bring a sexual harassment claim under federal law because she was an independent contractor. He also ruled that she could not file a harassment claim under California law because the filming took place in New Jersey.

He left in place three claims to proceed to trial, including breach of contract, retaliation and aiding and abetting in retaliation.

The pair, who co-starred in the 2024 film, have been locked in a legal battle since Lively sued Baldoni in 2024, accusing him of sexual harassment and waging a smear campaign against her.

Lively's legal team claimed Baldoni and his film studio, Wayfarer, led a "multi-tiered plan" to wreck her reputation, which included social media manipulation and using journalists to share their narrative.

Baldoni's legal team have said the allegations against him are "categorically false" and argued they hired a crisis public relations manager because Lively had threatened to derail the film unless her demands were met.

Baldoni brought a $400 million (£295 million) counter-lawsuit against Lively, which alleged civil extortion, defamation and invasion of privacy.

A judge dismissed that case last year.

Baldoni and Lively attended a mediation session in February, but did not reach a settlement. The trial is due to start in May.