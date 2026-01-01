Zendaya eyes Ryan Coogler collaboration

Zendaya has revealed the filmmaker at the top of her dream-collaboration list — and it’s someone she’s admired since her teens.

Appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the actress said she’s long hoped to work with Black Panther and Creed director Ryan Coogler.

“I would love to work with Ryan Coogler.

Appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show, she said: “For years I’ve felt this way, since Fruitvale Station, because I thought that was such a beautiful and powerful film.”

Coogler’s 2013 debut, starring Michael B. Jordan, chronicled the real-life killing of Oscar Grant by a transit police officer in Oakland — a story Zendaya remembers vividly.

She said: “He means so much to the world, but he also means so much to us.

“I always joke, I’m like, ‘I know I don’t know you, but I feel like you’re my cousin.’ He sounds like my family. His accent is so strong, so Oakland, and he just makes beautiful work.”

But despite her excitement for future projects, Zendaya is bracing for a year where she’s everywhere — and already planning a retreat once it’s over. With Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Dune: Part Three, The Odyssey, The Drama and multiple 2026 films on the way, she recently told Fandango she’s worried fans might get sick of her.

The actress - who is rumoured to have tied the knot with Tom Holland - said: “I just hope people don’t get sick of me.

“I really appreciate everyone who supports my career… but I’ll tell you what — I’m disappearing for a little bit. I’m going to have to go into hiding for just a little bit.”