Keke Palmer reflects on being proposed to by fan at SXSW

Keke Palmer has reflected on the moment a fan proposed to her at South by Southwest (SXSW).

The 32-year-old actress has spoken about the incident, which took place during her Baby, This is Keke Palmer Live panel at the SXSW premier conference and festival in March.

In a clip that quickly went viral on social media, a man is seen approaching the edge of the stage from the audience, dropping to one knee and presenting an engagement ring to Palmer.

During an appearance on the latest episode of the Decisions, Decisions podcast, Palmer revealed that there was a moment when she realised the proposal was not a prank.

"This is how I knew that something was wrong because the ring was nice," she said. "It wasn't like no Cracker Jack ring."

"I'm serious, the ring looked expensive," the former Nickelodeon star continued. "That's when I knew something was up."

Palmer went on to explain that she could tell the man was sincerely asking for her hand in marriage.

"That's when I was like 'is this a joke' because it was so sincere," she stated. "I could see in his eyes that we've had romance. We had a lifetime in this man's eyes."

The One of Them Days actress then noted that when she declined his offer, the man struggled to accept the rejection.

"So then I was like, 'Okay, sir, no, I cannot marry you, I cannot marry you, sir,'" she recalled. "And then that's when I knew when he started looking back to the people and he was like, 'She wants to say yes. Help her say yes.' And I was just like, 'Oh, no.'"

The star added that she quickly became nervous and tried to be "careful" in how she responded.

"This is nothing to play with," she shared. "And that's why I just started feeling sad because I was thinking to myself, 'man, this guy is in a really bad way, man.'"

A SXSW spokesperson previously told the Texas daily newspaper Austin American-Statesman that the man's festival credentials were revoked before he was escorted from the venue.