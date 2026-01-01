Euphoria season three to premiere at Coachella

Euphoria season three is set to premiere at Coachella.

It has been announced that a special "fan screening" of the highly anticipated debut episode of season three will take place at this year's edition of the California festival, marking a major first for the annual event.

The screening will be the first-ever television series premiere in the iconic music and arts festival's history.

Promotional posts shared on Instagram teased the screening with a clip showing a car racing through the desert, alongside a close-up of a foot pressing down on the accelerator.

The caption read, "See you in the desert."

The late-night communal screening is scheduled for 12 April, the third day of the festival, and will take place in the campgrounds following a series of live performances.

The hit drama, created and directed by Sam Levinson, first premiered in 2019, with its second season following in 2022.

After a number of significant delays, including the 2023 Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes as well as scheduling conflicts, the forthcoming eight-episode third season will debut on 12 April on HBO, with new episodes released weekly.

Season three will see the return of regular cast members Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney, Eric Dane and Maude Apatow.

The new season will also introduce several high-profile additions, including Rosalía, Natasha Lyonne, Trisha Paytas and Danielle Deadwyler.