Jessica Simpson addresses rumour she used to spend $1,000 a week on tanning

Jessica Simpson has finally addressed a long-running rumour suggesting she used to spend $1,000 (£750) a week on tanning.

Back in 2014, multiple outlets reported that the I Wanna Love You Forever singer regularly splashed out hundreds of dollars on spray tans and tanning products.

But during an interview for ELLE published on Thursday, Jessica insisted that she never spent anywhere near that figure on tanning.

"No, $1,000? Gosh. I'd rather have lain out in the sun," she commented. "Maybe it depends if you're going to factor in a vacation with that budget."

Jessica went on to recall how she used tanning products constantly while shooting the 2005 movie The Dukes of Hazzard.

"When I was playing Daisy Duke in The Dukes of Hazzard, I had to be tan and that was a four-month shoot where I was damn near naked the whole time. The only way to be confident then when shooting was to spray it, and do body make-up. But I also didn't want it to be too orange, so I had to have a base tan. It was all thought out," the 45-year-old remembered.

Jessica is currently starring in a sunscreen commercial for Kiehl's.

And the mother-of-three confessed that applying sunscreen every day has been an adjustment as a "born-and-bred Texan sun lover".

"I had really great moments of worshipping the sun. Nowadays, I spray my kids when they go down to the park, and (I) am always putting it on myself too. It's so funny because that's not the way I was raised. I definitely turned it around, not just because of ageing, but because there are lots of hazards to it," she added.