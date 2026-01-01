Ryan Gosling exits new movie from Everything Everywhere All at Once directors

Ryan Gosling has dropped out of the new movie from Everything Everywhere All at Once filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

The 45-year-old star's departure from the project has been attributed to a scheduling conflict, with filming due to begin in Los Angeles this summer and unable to move to accommodate Gosling's schedule - which has been busy of late with promotional work for the new sci-fi flick Project Hail Mary.

The Daniels' secret project had initially been given a June 2027 release by Universal but has now been pushed back until November 19, 2027.

Plot details for the new movie are not yet known, but Gosling was believed to be playing a central role and there is expected to be plenty of suitors to replace him in the picture.

The new flick will be the first helmed by the Daniels since the Oscar-winning 2022 flick Everything Everywhere All at Once and Kwan explained why he and Scheinert had taken a while to make a follow-up.

The 38-year-old filmmaker told Collider last month: "The only thing you need to know is we are trying to do what we have always done, which is listen very deeply to what is happening in the world and try to internalise that and make something really fun and entertaining that kind of reflects that story back to the world.

"So, one of the reasons why it's taking so long is because what we're feeling and what we're hearing from the world is very complex and really nuanced, and there's so much paradox."

Kwan continued: "To kind of reconcile all those things and put them into one movie, it takes time.

"Some trees grow really quickly within a couple of years, some trees take a very long time, and sometimes the work that we do takes a little bit longer."

However, the director did give some clues regarding the genre of the untitled flick.

Kwan said: "It's going to be fun sci-fi, action comedy with a big heart.

"Very existential. All those things that you would hope that one of our movies would be. But as the world gets more complex, I believe one of my jobs as a storyteller is to meet the world where it's at."

Despite his exit from the Daniels' flick, Gosling does have a major blockbuster lined up for 2027 as he will lead the cast of Star Wars: Starfighter.

The La La Land star explained that franchise movies had "never felt right" to him until director Shawn Levy pitched his vision for the latest instalment of the iconic space opera series.

Speaking to io9, Ryan said: "It was Shawn’s enthusiasm and his vision and the script.

"And I just avoided these things because they never felt right. And I’m glad I did because I feel like, [similar to] a book like this, [it was] worth waiting for. And it is like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."