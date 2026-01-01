Andy Serkis confirms Aragorn will be recast in the upcoming Middle-earth film The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum

Andy Serkis has confirmed Aragorn will be recast in the upcoming Middle-earth film The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum – ruling out a return for Viggo Mortensen.

The actor, 60, who is directing the film and reprising his role as Gollum, revealed the casting decision in an interview with ScreenRant.

The film forms part of a new wave of projects set in JRR Tolkien’s Middle-earth and is being developed by Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema.

It is scheduled to begin filming this year, with a planned release in December 2027.

Andy’s project is positioned chronologically between The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, focusing on both a physical and psychological pursuit of the character Gollum.

Alongside Andy, Kate Winslet has been confirmed as part of the cast, though details of her role have not been disclosed.

Reports have also suggested potential returns for Elijah Wood and Ian McKellen, though these have not been officially confirmed.

Andy said: “I don’t know what’s out there at the moment, but I know there’s a lot of speculation, but let’s just say we are recasting the (Viggo) role and we are on the way to finding someone.

“We’ve got to keep it all back. I mean, look, other than, I think it’s probably common knowledge, but our film takes place between The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and it’s The Hunt for Gollum, and it is a physical hunt for the character, but also a psychological hunt for himself. So we’re just about on the launchpad now, and it’s very exciting. And yeah, it’s going to be a big ride.”

The project is being produced by Peter Jackson, alongside Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, all of whom were key figures in the original trilogies.

Elijah recently commented on the prospect of recasting Aragorn during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, saying it would be “gonna be tough” because “those are tough boots [to fill]”.

The actor added in an interview with The Sunday Times: “I certainly wouldn’t want anybody else to play Frodo as long as I’m alive and able.”

He also said: “It’s always a little nerve-racking when people talk about new movies for a world like Middle-Earth. Everyone gets a little protective and hopes it retains its level of integrity, but this story is fun, thrilling. There is a genuine feeling of getting the band back together.

“I can also recognise what fun that is going to be – when you are in the cinema, and you see the hat turn around, and it’s Gandalf.” He said: “Because I’m also a fan, and excited to see how it all comes together.”

Separate developments within the franchise include another film in early development, with Stephen Colbert co-writing a project alongside Peter McGee and Philippa Boyens.