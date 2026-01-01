Glenn Close to be honoured with a hand and footprint ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre

Glenn Close is to be honoured with a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Marking her latest recognition in a career spanning more than four decades, the actress, 79, will be commemorated on 1 May during the TCM Classic Film Festival, which runs from 30 April to 3 May.

The ceremony will take place at the TCL Chinese Theatre, LA, where prominent actors are famously immortalised.

Glenn’s recent work includes roles in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, directed by Rian Johnson, and the forthcoming The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, in which she plays Drusilla Sickle.

She has also appeared in the All’s Fair, part of the creative output of Ryan Murphy.

Glenn said about the role: “It’s huge. There’s all these extras and helicopters and chariots and horses.”

She added: “I was intimidated.

“I’d never been in a Ryan movie or show. I didn’t understand the tone for a while. I found it hard.”

As part of the TCM Classic Film Festival, Glenn will also present a screening of Dangerous Liaisons, one of her most recognised performances.

Speaking on behalf of the festival, Ben Mankiewicz, host for Turner Classic Movies, said: “To this day, I can remember the first time I saw Glenn Close on the big screen.

“Though her film debut came a year earlier in The World According to Garp (earning an Oscar nomination), I’ll never forget seeing her in The Big Chill, delivering a memorably layered performance that revealed the extraordinary talent, intelligence and emotional depth that have defined her career ever since.”

He added: “More than four decades later, she continues to captivate audiences – from her earliest roles to powerful later performances like The Wife – and we are proud to honour her enduring legacy at this year’s festival.”

Glenn joins a group of actors whose handprints and footprints are displayed at the theatre, including Jodie Foster, Michelle Pfeiffer, George Clooney, Jamie Lee Curtis and Diane Keaton.

The festival programme includes screenings, events and appearances celebrating classic cinema and its continued influence.

Glenn has built a celebrated career across film, television and theatre, earning multiple awards and critical acclaim. Also known for her role in Fatal Attraction, she is widely regarded for her versatility and intensity, with decades of performances that have secured her status as one of Hollywood’s most respected actresses.