Naomi Scott reveals how Lemonade Mouth fans are supporting her music career

Naomi Scott has revealed that Lemonade Mouth fans are supporting her new music career.

The British actress has revealed that fans of her 2011 Disney Channel film Lemonade Mouth have continued to support her as she launches her music career with her debut album, F.I.G.

Speaking to singer-songwriter Jessie Ware for Interview magazine, Naomi explained that as she finds her audience in music, she has been encouraged by the film's devoted fans.

"Honestly, it was sick," she said of the film. "It didn't go off and become High School Musical, but it has this cultural resonance for people who've watched it."

The Smile 2 actress, perhaps best known for playing Princess Jasmine in the live-action remake of Aladdin, noted that one song in particular has remained a fan favourite.

"There's a song that my character sings in it called She's So Gone," she told the publication. "It's a banger."

Naomi added that the track is "still super popular", so she decided to perform it at Lollapalooza in Chicago in August 2025.

She also believes that many of the film's young fans have grown into music lovers.

"Now people are like, 'You're Mo from Lemonade Mouth,'" she shared. "They might've been an 11-year-old kid who loves that movie, and now they're 20, 21, and they have a wide range of taste in music."

The star added, "They love pop and they're f**king with what I'm doing. So, that was quite encouraging to me."

Naomi released her debut album on 20 March.