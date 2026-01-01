Why didn't Oscar Isaac get the chance to see his X-Men: Apocalypse co-stars?

Oscar Isaac signed up for a role in X-Men: Apocalypse to get the chance to act with the likes of Jennifer Lawrence and James McAvoy - only to spend most of his time in an uncomfortable costume.

The 47-year-old actor appeared in the 2016 superhero blockbuster as the eponymous villain and revealed that he didn't get much of a chance to spend time with his co-stars as he was "so overheated" in his 40-pound costume and prosthetics.

Speaking on the latest episode of Hot Ones, Isaac said: "One of the big reasons I did the job. I was like (Michael) Fassbender? Jennifer Lawrence? McAvoy? All these amazing actors. Yeah!

"And then I never saw any of them because I was so overheated. And like I couldn't turn. So, I just got put in this cooling tent.

"Sometimes someone would come by and be like (patting him on the back), 'Hey Oscar'. I'd be like, 'Huh?' And by the time I turned around they were gone already.

"So, it was very challenging. But I am thankful for the cooling tent."

Isaac had previously branded the production of X-Men: Apocalypse as "excruciating" because of the discomfort caused by his costume.

The Star Wars actor told GQ magazine back in 2018: "I didn't know when I said yes that that was what was going to be happening. That I was going to be encased in glue, latex, and a 40-pound suit - that I had to wear a cooling mechanism at all times. I couldn't move my head, ever."

Oscar continued: "I had to sit on a specially designed saddle, because that's the only thing I could really sit on, and I would be rolled into a cooling tent in-between takes.

"And so I just wouldn't ever talk to anybody, and I was just gonna be sitting and I couldn't really move, and like, sweating inside the mask and the helmet.

"And then getting it off was the worst part, because they just had to kind of scrape it off for hours and hours."

X-Men: Apocalypse got a mixed reception from the critics when it was released a decade ago but Isaac has no regrets about signing up for the flick.

He told The New York Times newspaper in 2022: "I know exactly why I went in there wanting to do and the reasons why.

"There were these amazing actors involved that I really wanted to work with. I collected X-Men growing up, and I loved Apocalypse, I just found him such a freaky, weird character.

"And then you get there and you're like, 'Oh my God, I've got a suit all these prosthetics on. I've got a suit on. I can't move. I can't see anybody.'

"I still think back to that time with fondness. I wish it would have been a better film and that they would have taken care of the character a little better, but those are the risks."