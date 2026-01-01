Anne Hathaway recalls ruling out other professions before landing on acting

Anne Hathaway has recalled how she ruled out other career paths before settling on acting.

The Devil Wears Prada star has revealed that before her career took off, she explored acting, dancing and singing, but quickly realised not all were the right fit.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, Hathaway explained that she struggled with choreography.

"I couldn't quite figure out why there was no advancement," she said. "At a certain point, the dancers jump, right? And I was going all the time, and I couldn't jump in both senses of the word."

The star added that she ultimately had to be realistic about her strengths when considering her future.

"I just remember having that conversation with myself and being like, 'OK, well, I don't think you'll ever be a dancer, and your singing's fine, but I don't know that you're ever going to be a star vocalist,'" she recalled. "I ruled out pop star pretty early, but I found that acting kept opening to me."

Hathaway also revealed she felt humbled while filming her new musical drama Mother Mary, in which she plays a pop star.

"It was really, really humbling to have to deal with the limitations that my body had always had, that I'd accepted as part of my identity, but now they were no longer acceptable," the actress confessed.

Despite her reservations, Hathaway has sung in several films throughout her career, including Ella Enchanted, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement and, most notably, Les Misérables, for which she won an Academy Award.

The actress is currently promoting her new film, The Devil Wears Prada 2, which will be released in cinemas on 1 May.