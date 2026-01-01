Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals Elizabeth Banks inspired her to do Star Search

Sarah Michelle Gellar has revealed that Elizabeth Banks inspired her to be a part of the TV talent show Star Search.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress was inspired to explore the unscripted television space when she saw Pitch Perfect star Banks "having the best time" hosting Press Your Luck.

It made her realise that it was now acceptable for movie stars to work in game, talent and reality shows, and she urged her team to see what opportunities were out there for her.

"I never would have thought I could dip my toe in unscripted television. And then I was sitting at home, my husband was working, and I was watching Elizabeth Banks host Press Your Luck," she told People. "And I was like, wait a second. Elizabeth Banks gets to be in huge movies, she gets to direct cool indies, and she gets to be the host of this game show where she looks like she's having the best time!

"I loved Star Search as a kid. It's also an opportunity to wear all sorts of crazy things and not have to worry about anything but having fun."

In January, Gellar served as a judge on Netflix's live Star Search revamp alongside Chrissy Teigen and country singer Jelly Roll. The show was hosted by Black-ish actor Anthony Anderson.

It marked a full-circle moment for the 48-year-old, as she auditioned for the talent competition when she was five or six and didn't make it on the show.

However, in a recent interview with Page Six Radio, The Grudge star noted that she wasn't the only famous face to get rejected.

"It's okay, because John Legend also auditioned and didn't get on, so John and I have a support group for each other," she quipped.