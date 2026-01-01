Tori Spelling and children recovering after car accident

Tori Spelling and several children are recovering after being taken to hospital following a car crash.

On Sunday, TMZ reported that Spelling, the children and everyone else involved in the two-car accident had been released from hospital after being treated for minor injuries.

The actor's spokesperson confirmed to NBC News that the Beverly Hills, 90210 star was driving with seven kids in the car - four of her own and three of their friends - when another driver is alleged to have sped through a red light and struck their car.

Police responding to the scene in Temecula, California, found two vehicles with collision damage, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office told the outlet. All occupants were evaluated at the scene, and no arrests were made. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Spelling and the children were taken to the hospital in three ambulances and treated for cuts, bruises, contusions, concussions and other injuries, according to TMZ, which first reported the incident.

Video obtained by the outlet appeared to show Spelling speaking animatedly with first responders. Photos appeared to show Spelling's car to be significantly less damaged than the other vehicle involved.

Spelling shares five children with her ex-husband Dean McDermott, Liam, Finn, Beau, Stella and Hattie, who are now ages nine to 19. Footage from the scene of the accident captured Spelling, 13-year-old Finn, 19-year-old Liam and his girlfriend, Silvana de Luca.

On Saturday night, de Luca posted an Instagram story of the group, including Spelling's 17-year-old daughter Stella, enjoying a teppanyaki meal.