Erik Per Sullivan turned down 'buckets of money' for Malcolm In The Middle reboot

The Malcolm in the Middle revival will not feature the return of Erik Per Sullivan, despite the show's best efforts.

The actor who originally played Dewey, Malcolm's younger brother, has resisted attempts to pull him away from his literature studies at Harvard University.

In an interview with The Guardian, Jane Kaczmarek, who played matriarch Lois and Per Sullivan's on-screen mother, said the retired actor is "studying Dickens and is an incredible student. They offered him buckets of money to come back, and he just said, 'No thank you.'"

Per Sullivan is the only cast member from the original ensemble to be recast for the upcoming four-episode revival, officially titled Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair. The character of Dewey will now be played by Caleb Ellsworth-Clark, Variety reported.

In the upcoming revival, the eponymous Malcolm is pulled back into his family's drama when dad Hal, played by Bryan Cranston, and Lois demand his presence at their 40th wedding anniversary event.

Frankie Muniz returns as Malcolm, while Christopher Kennedy Masterson and Justin Berfield reprise their roles as his brothers, Francis and Reese. Emy Coligado reappears as Francis' wife Piama Tananahaakna.

Life's Still Unfair will introduce Anthony Timpano and Vaughan Murrae as the youngest siblings, Jamie and Kelly, born after the original series finale, as well as Keeley Karsten as Malcolm's daughter, Leah, and Kiana Madeira as his girlfriend, Tristan.

Life's Still Unfair will premiere this coming weekend.