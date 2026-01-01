Gabrielle Union mourning death of beloved father

Gabrielle Union has paid a heartfelt tribute to her late father, Sylvester E. Union.

Taking to Instagram on the weekend, the Being Mary Jane actress announced that her dad, who went by the nickname of "Cully", had died at the age of 81.

Alongside a video montage of sweet moments, Gabrielle reflected on her father's battle with dementia.

Sylvester - a former military sergeant - had been diagnosed with the syndrome, which is characterised by loss of mental functioning, some years ago.

"No matter how much you think you know about dementia, nothing prepares you for the painfully slow disappearing of your loved one. First, it's repeating words or forgetting little things here or there, then BOOM, he can't swallow or walk," she wrote. "The them that you know gets smaller and smaller. You hold out hope for sustained eye contact or a smile; even a hand squeeze can make you feel like they could come back to you 'normal' at any second. It's brutal and it's what he experienced, but it wasn't who he was."

Gabrielle went on to recall how Sylvester had a "fierce work ethic" but also was "always the life of every party".

"He loved music, traveling the world, and spending time with extended family and friends," the 53-year-old continued. "Through every step of his life, my Dad was surrounded by love and support from his ever-growing village."

To conclude, Gabrielle thanked the doctors and nurses who looked after her father when he was in "memory care".

"It's bewildering to feel relief that the pain has ended, but profound heartbreak at the finality of his time. I know I'm not the first or last Daddy's girl to go through this, and I'm sending love and healing to anyone suffering the loss of a parent. I know his love is eternal and will find me in every realm," she added.

And following the sad news, the L.A.'s Finest star was inundated with messages from her celebrity friends.

"So very sorry. I can honestly say that I know the road... It challenges and cements everything you know about love... A beautiful tribute to an obviously great man," wrote Viola Davis, while Sophia Bush commented: "So tremendously sorry for your loss, Gab. What a man. What a legacy. What lessons in beautiful humanity."