Dan Levy contemplated Schitt's Creek sequel before Catherine O'Hara's death

Dan Levy was "thinking about" making a Schitt's Creek sequel before Catherine O'Hara's death.

In an interview for CBS's Sunday Morning this week, journalist Anthony Mason asked the actor-producer whether he would ever make more episodes of the TV sitcom.

"No, not now," he declared, becoming emotional. "You can't."

Schitt's Creek aired for six seasons between 2015 and 2020.

O'Hara, who played matriarch Moira Rose on the series, died suddenly at the age of 71 in January. Her cause of death was later confirmed to be from a pulmonary embolism, with rectal cancer as the underlying cause.

Revisiting the set in Goodwood, Ontario where Schitt's Creek was filmed, Levy teared up while looking around at the storefronts.

"Yeah, I was thinking about it. It's tough, it's tough being back. I didn't think that I'd have quite an emotional reaction," the 42-year-old continued. "Just a lot of memories, a lot of memories with Catherine. It's what you have to hold on to, is the memories of it all."

Mason went on to mention O'Hara's memorable moments on Schitt's Creek, such as the episode when her eccentric character is asked to do a commercial for a fruit winery.

"Listen, for someone who was not on the Internet, she knew how to meme," he smiled.

The cast of Schitt's Creek also featured Levy's real-life father, Eugene Levy, sister Sarah Levy, Emily Hampshire, and Annie Murphy.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Levy promoted his new TV series, Big Mistakes.

The crime comedy is set to premiere via Netflix on Thursday.