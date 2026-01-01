The Legend of Zelda movie begins filming in legendary Lord of the Rings landscape

The Legend of Zelda is stepping onto the big screen, and it’s doing so in a place already etched into fantasy-film history.

Production has officially begun in Otago, New Zealand - more specifically the breathtaking Glenorchy region, a location instantly recognisable to devoted fans of The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Towering mountains, sweeping valleys, and untouched wilderness made this area the perfect backdrop for Peter Jackson’s Middle Earth, and now it’s being transformed into Hyrule.

For many viewers, Glenorchy may seem like a quiet, remote corner of New Zealand. But for fantasy enthusiasts, it’s sacred ground. Scenes set in Lothlórien, Isengard, and the Misty Mountains were all filmed in this region, giving it an almost mythic status. Bringing Zelda’s world to life here feels like a natural evolution—one legendary franchise borrowing the magic of another.

The Wes Ball film is currently slated for a March 2027 release, placing it in the same blockbuster window as Sonic the Hedgehog 4. While plot details remain tightly guarded, excitement is already building thanks to the casting of its two leads. In a bold move, Sony and Nintendo have chosen rising talents rather than established stars to embody their iconic heroes.

Benjamin Ainsworth will take on the role of Link, the courageous adventurer whose silence has always spoken volumes. Opposite him, Bo Bragason steps into the role of Princess Zelda, a character whose wisdom and strength have defined the franchise for decades. Both actors are relatively unknown.

It was previously revealed that the film will be made in the “closest possible collaboration” with Nintendo game director Shigeru Miyamoto.

Sony Motion Pictures Group's chairman Tom Rothman stressed the company will honour the “true genius” of Miyamoto.

Speaking with Deadline, he said: “The movie is being developed and made in the closest possible collaboration with Shigeru Miyamoto.

“He’s a true genius in that world, and it’s really his strong vision that is motivating it.

“He created it and understands it thoroughly. You only to look at the results of Super Mario Brothers to see.

“Big I.P. movies are going to stay big. The Legend of Zelda is going to be huge for us. Massive.”