Anna Faris was 'so scared' about being fired from first Scary Movie

Anna Faris was "so scared" about being fired from the first Scary Movie.

The House Bunny star was worried that she would be let go from the 2000 horror parody film because she was so inexperienced, despite being cast as the lead character Cindy Campbell.

"I remember being just so scared that I was gonna get fired because I had no body of work behind me. I didn't even have an agent," Faris told People, admitting that she was "so quiet and so intimidated" on the set of the first two Scary Movie films.

However, she stopped letting her worries get the better of her and came out of her shell while making 2003's Scary Movie 3.

"For me, it felt like I got to pay more attention. I did get to involve myself more," she shared. "I did feel comfortable making small talk and having banter and doing what normal people do as opposed to just hiding in the corner, hoping that no one will notice me."

Faris and her co-star Regina Hall played Cindy and Brenda in four Scary Movies before sitting out of Scary Movie 5. They recently reprised their roles for a sixth film, which also reunites them with their original co-stars Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans and Cheri Oteri, among others.

The Mom actress told the publication that she was "shocked and immediately thrilled" when she got the call to play Cindy again, and saw it as an opportunity to thank the Wayans brothers, the creators of the franchise, for casting her as the lead.

"That is, for me, a personal celebration because I got to thank them. I'd never thanked them properly," she stated. "It felt like the Wayans brothers were casting me. This time, I got to thank them and feel like I wasn't gonna get fired."

Scary Movie 6 will be released in cinemas on 5 June.