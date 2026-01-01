Bonnie Wright expecting second child

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright is pregnant with her second child.

The actress, who is best known for playing Ginny Weasley in the film franchise, revealed her pregnancy news on Easter Sunday via Instagram.

Wright, 35, shared two photos showing her sitting on a sofa with her two-year-old son Elio lying in her lap, with her baby bump on display. In the first snap, she is looking into the distance, and in the second, she is looking lovingly at her son.

She captioned the post, "Two babies on my lap... our second little earthling joining us this autumn," adding an emoji of a chick hatching from an egg.

Wright also posted a selfie of herself by the sea on her Instagram Stories and added, "Just shared some very special news on the grid."

Her Harry Potter co-star Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood, celebrated the news in the comments, writing, "Ahhh congratulations Bonnie!!!"

Wright met her husband Andrew Lococo in 2020 and they tied the knot in March 2022. They welcomed their first child in September the following year.

The British star played Ginny Weasley in all eight Harry Potter films until 2011's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2. Besides several on-screen roles, Wright has directed short films and music videos, been an environmental advocate and released a book.

In January, she launched Earthling, a family community platform built to support children's connection to nature and themselves.