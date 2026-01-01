Terry Crews' wife Rebecca details battle with Parkinson's Disease

Terry Crews' wife Rebecca King-Crews has revealed she has been battling Parkinson's Disease.

The fashion designer shared that she has been living with the condition for the past 10 years, after being formally diagnosed in 2015, after three years of experiencing symptoms.

Her decision to open up about her journey for the first time comes a few weeks after undergoing a newly-approved procedure to help manage the disease.

"I feel good," she told Craig Melvin in a joint interview with Crews on Today. "I'm able to write my name and my dates, and I'm able to write with my right hand for the first time in probably three years."

"I'm seeing improvement in my symptoms. I'm still in recovery. They say it's about three months of recovery. As you recover, you see more improvement."

King-Crews, who underwent a double mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020, is booked in for a second procedure in September to address symptoms of numbness and tremors on the left side of her body.

"I really believe that this new procedure and others like it are the new frontier of medicine. They were able to go into my brain without cutting me open," she continued.

"I'm excited about the possibility. I felt that I wanted to potentially make it more available to others because it's an expensive surgery, to just give hope to people with Parkinson's, because I believe that we're going to find a cure."

"To watch her go through what she's gone through over the last 10 to 12 years has been very, very hard," the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star chipped in.

"The tremors, the not sleeping, the loss of balance... to watch her write her name for the first time in three years? Let me tell you, man. I don't know what to say. I'm choked up just thinking about it."

Crews and King-Crews share five adult children.