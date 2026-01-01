Savannah Guthrie returns to TV job: 'Ready or not'

Savannah Guthrie returned to her job on the Today show on Monday.

The morning news show's longtime co-anchor was back in her seat next to Craig Melvin at 7 am local time.

Wearing a yellow dress, Guthrie opened with the latest news on Iran.

"It is good to be home," Guthrie then said to Craig and to camera.

"Yes, it is good to have you back at home," Melvin returned, wearing a yellow tie and pocket square symbolic of the search for Guthrie's missing mother, Nancy.

"OK, here we go. Ready or not, let's do the news," she continued.

At 8.30 am, Guthrie was welcomed back outside on the plaza. Fans lined up outside Studio 1A, from where the show is broadcast, some with signs supporting her.

"These signs are so beautiful," Guthrie gushed. "You guys have been so beautiful. I received so many letters, so much kindness to me and my family. We feel it. We feel your prayers, so thank you so much."

In-studio celebrity guests on Monday's show included Terry Crews and his wife, Rebecca King-Crews, as well as Keanu Reeves, who was there to promote his film, Outcome.

Guthrie has been absent from Today since her mother, Nancy Guthrie, was abducted from her Tucson, Arizona home 65 days ago, in the early morning of 1 February.

The investigation into her disappearance has so far identified no suspects, and there has been no proof of life.