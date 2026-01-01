Mark Consuelos mourns death of 'brilliant' father Saul

Mark Consuelos' father, Saul Consuelos, has died.

The Live with Kelly and Mark co-host revealed the sad news on 6 April, during an episode of the talk show, explaining that Saul had "passed away peacefully" on 23 March following a long illness.

His wife and co-host, Kelly Ripa, remembered her father-in-law as "the greatest person I've ever known," getting emotional during her remarks.

"I can honestly say I will miss him every day for the rest of my life, as I know you will, as our children will," she said. "He really is so symbolic of everything you are."

The couple's three adult children are taking the loss especially hard, Ripa added. "This is the first loss they've ever experienced in their lives. And I said, 'By the time I was 8, I had no grandparents. You got to grow. You got to have deep, meaningful conversations.'"

Consuelos reflected on the lessons he learned from his father, recalling his hands-on approach to teaching. "It's funny, I used to make a joke about my dad, if you asked him what time it was, he would tell you how to build a watch," he said.

The family is now focused on supporting Consuelos' mother, Camilla.

"We gotta take care of Mom. We're trying to convince my mom to move to New York," the Riverdale actor said. "She's such a character, she's stubborn. What do you think, a cooking segment here on Fridays with Camilla?"

"Yeah! Cooking with Camilla! Put her to work!" Ripa teased.