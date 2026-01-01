David Schwimmer asserts Kanye West hasn't properly apologised for antisemitic comments

David Schwimmer has argued Kanye West hasn't properly apologised to Jewish people for his past antisemitic comments.

Last month, organisers of the 2026 Wireless Festival in London announced that the controversial rapper, also known as Ye, would be making his live comeback in the U.K. by headlining all three nights of the event.

Following the news, bosses at Pepsi, PayPal, and Diageo confirmed they'd be withdrawing sponsorship of the festival, and returning to Instagram on Monday, Schwimmer blasted Wireless officials for choosing to give a platform to "one of the most recognizable hate-mongering bigots in the world".

In January, Kanye took out a full-page advert in The Wall Street Journal to apologise to both Jewish and Black communities for his controversial comments.

The 48-year-old attributed some of his past behaviour to his bipolar disorder diagnosis and a car accident 25 years ago that he claimed damaged his frontal lobe.

Reflecting on the apology, Schwimmer asserted that Kanye should be doing more to make amends, such as officially pulling a song named after Nazi leader Adolf Hitler from all streaming services or making a donation to a Jewish charity.

"Remember: Ye's apologized before, only to retract that apology and double down on his virulent hatred of Jewish people," the Friends star continued. "This time, he explained it was a health condition that had made him specifically target Jews with hate speech and threats of violence."

In addition, Schwimmer argued that the Stronger hitmaker's fans should also be calling on him to take responsibility for his actions.

"An apology letter is just that: Words on paper. An advertisement, generating publicity before a concert tour. It does not erase years of abuse... I believe in forgiveness, but it takes much more than this. Then again, I do not profit from his appearing at Wireless," he added. "Until Ye demonstrates a commitment to building back trust - not only with the Jewish community, but with ALL the fans he left heartbroken and disappointed by his hateful rhetoric the last several years - he should not be granted a platform to perform."

Representatives for Kanye and the Wireless festival have not yet publicly responded to the 59-year-old's post.

Earlier on Monday, the U.K. promoter of Wireless, Melvin Benn, issued a statement in which defended Kanye due to his struggles with mental health conditions.

"I have witnessed many episodes of despicable behaviour that I have had to forgive and move on from," he commented. "If I wasn't before, I have become a person of forgiveness and hope in all aspects of my life, including work."