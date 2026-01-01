Kathryn Newton signs up for revenge thriller Hot Year

Kathryn Newton, Storm Reid and Dove Cameron are to star in Hot Year.

The trio have boarded the ensemble cast of the coming-of-age indie revenge thriller that will mark the feature directorial debut of Roxy Sophie Sorkin – the daughter of the acclaimed screenwriter and filmmaker Aaron Sorkin – alongside J. Smith Cameron and Owen Painter.

Set against a backdrop of a small Pacific Northwest town during a long heatwave, Hot Year tells the story of two childhood friends whose bond is pushed to the limit after a revenge plan against a former boyfriend spirals into a violent incident that cannot be taken back.

Over the course of a feverish night, the duo have to navigate the consequences of their actions as buried trauma, loyalty and identity collide.

Sorkin said: "Hot Year is an exploration into brutal honesty and boiling, seething, grotesque womanhood.

"It's a movie I wish I had held dear when I was 18. It's a forehead kiss and a spit in the face. Be prepared to wear fairy wings and bring Fireball."

Wagner Entertainment's Jordan Wagner and Killer Films' Christine Vachon are to produce alongside Evan Silverberg and Dylan Conklin for Entertainment 360 and Ilya Stewart for Hype Studios.

Newton will serve as an executive producer on the flick, which is set to begin production in Oklahoma in May.

Wagner said: "Roxy has a really distinct and exciting voice as a filmmaker. It's a bold script, emotional, but also fun and unpredictable in a way that feels fresh.

"Hot Year taps into something very real about friendship and identity at that age, and I think audiences are going to really connect with it. We couldn't have asked for a better cast to bring this to life, and I'm really looking forward to seeing Roxy bring this world to the screen alongside an incredible group of artists."

Vachon added: "Roxy is exactly the kind of filmmaker we're always drawn to. She has a real point of view and isn't afraid to take risks with tone or character.

"Hot Year lives in a space that feels both specific and unsettling, which is very exciting to us. We had such a great experience working with Jordan and Wagner Entertainment on Pretty Babies, and I look forward to continuing that collaboration on Hot Year."

Kathryn recently featured in the horror comedy sequel Ready or Not 2: Here I Come and confessed that she "fell to the floor" when she discovered she would be starring opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar in the movie.

The 29-year-old actress said at a CCXP event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, last year: "We shot the movie in Toronto, and I was doing rehearsal with Samara and Matt [Bettinelli-Olpin] and Tyler [Gillett], the directors.

"I saw Sarah Michelle Gellar’s photo on the wall and I was like, ‘She’s in the movie?’ They were like, ‘Yeah, we just got her yesterday.’

"And I literally fell on the floor because Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a huge inspiration of mine."