Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni reject settlement talks - report

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have reportedly rejected settlement talks over their civil case.

Last week, Judge Lewis J. Liman threw out 10 of 13 claims within the former Gossip Girl actress's lawsuit, including allegations of harassment and defamation, against her It Ends With Us film co-star and director.

Baldoni has denied all allegations made against him and his film studio, Wayfarer.

On Monday, editors at MailOnline reported that Lively and Baldoni remain at a stalemate despite Judge Liman urging them to "tell the court about their updated settlement position".

Sources told the outlet that no agreement was reached in the pre-trial hearings and both sides plan to proceed with the trial, set to kick off on 18 May.

Lawyers for Lively and Baldoni have not yet commented on the report.

Last week, Judge Liman ruled that Lively could not bring a sexual harassment claim under federal law because she was an independent contractor on the 2024 feature.

He also decided that the 38-year-old could not file a harassment claim under California law because the filming took place in New Jersey.

Judge Liman left in place three claims to proceed to trial, including breach of contract, retaliation and aiding and abetting in retaliation.

On Monday, Lively reacted to the news by posting a lengthy letter via her Instagram account.

"I will never stop doing my part in fighting to expose systems and people who seek to harm, shame, silence, and retaliate against victims. I know its a privilege to be able to stand up. I will not waste it," she declared. "Your support keeps me going."

In her original lawsuit, filed in late 2024, Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and waging a smear campaign against her.

The Jane the Virgin actor's legal team have said the allegations against him are "categorically false" and argued that they hired a crisis public relations manager because Lively had threatened to derail the film unless her demands were met.

Baldoni, 42, brought a $400 million (£295 million) counter-lawsuit against The Age of Adaline actress, which alleged civil extortion, defamation and invasion of privacy. That case was dismissed.