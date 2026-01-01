Academy sets dates for 99th and 100th Oscars ceremonies

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed the dates for the next two Oscar ceremonies.

The 2027 and 2028 events will be the last broadcast by ABC TV before the show moves to YouTube in 2029.

The 2028 event will be the landmark 100th anniversary of the storied Hollywood event.

The 99th Oscars will take place on Sunday, 14 March 2027, and the 100th Oscars will take place on Sunday, 5 March 2028. The shows will air live from 4 pm local time from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on ABC in the US, and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

From the 101st ceremony in 2029, the Oscars will relocate to the Peacock Theatre in downtown Los Angeles.

Key dates for the 2027 Oscars season include an eligibility period that began on 1 January 2026. Nominations voting begins on 11 January 2027, and nominees will be announced on 21 January. Final voting ends on 4 March.

The 98th Academy Awards, which took place on 15 March this year, saw One Battle After Another win Best Picture among six total awards, while Ryan Coogler's Sinners - the most-nominated film ever with 16 nods - secured Best Actor for Michael B Jordan. Jessie Buckley won Best Actress for Hamnet.