Aubrey Plaza expecting first child

Aubrey Plaza is going to be a mum.

On Tuesday, a representative confirmed to People that the Parks and Recreation actress is expecting a baby with her partner, actor Christopher Abbott.

The couple didn't share any further details, such as the baby's sex or due date.

However, a source told the outlet that Aubrey, 41, and Chris "feel very blessed".

"It was a beautiful surprise after an emotional year," the insider divulged.

It's not clear when the pair started dating. In February, they were photographed attending the Khaite show together during New York Fashion Week.

Aubrey and Chris, 40, had co-starred in the 2020 thriller Black Bear and collaborated on the 2023 Off-Broadway revival of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea.

Previously, The White Lotus star was in a long-term relationship with writer-director Jeff Baena, with the couple marrying in 2020.

Aubrey and Jeff quietly separated in September 2024, and in January 2025, the independent filmmaker was found dead at the age of 47. The cause of death was suicide.